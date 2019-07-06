A NEWPORT teacher has written a children's book based on her son's experiences, to help raise awareness of autism.

Janet Popham, 42, wrote the book 'The Alligator Who Liked To Jump', with the main character based on her 10-year-old son, Archie.

She wrote it as a way to help people understand things from Archie's perspective.

"I wrote it about four years ago as Archie came in to Year Two," she said. "His big problem was speech and language, so it was a a book for him to take into school to help people understand what he was like.

"Sometimes, people can use autism as an excuse to exclude children, but it shouldn't be an excuse."

The book, which was published in May, follows Archie the Alligator as he bounces his way through the jungle.

"Archie is always bouncing, whether it's out on the trampoline, or even just when he's watching TV," said Mrs Popham. "So that's why Archie the Alligator is too.

"As he bounces his way through the jungle, the other animals learn that he is not so different from them after all.

"And that's they key to it really. He's not that different."

Mrs Popham said that she hopes the book can be used to help children better understand autism.

"I was getting told that because he is autistic, Archie didn't want to join in," she said.

"But it wasn't that he didn't want to join in, he just didn't have the communication skills to let them know and ask to join in.

"It can be so frustrating for him just trying to get the words out and he can feel like he's in a bit of a lost world.

"We like to think that we know what autism is, but we just don't know.

"My main aim is to get it into schools and help children to understand autism. But hopefully, it can also help parents.

"There seems to be a difference in attitudes towards children with Down syndrome or who are in a wheelchair, and those with autism. Just because you can't see a condition, doesn't mean it's not there."

Today, the book will be on sale at a discounted price at the Gaer Primary School summer fair, with the proceeds going to children's charity Sparkle.

"The publishers have given an amazing discount on the book, so thanks to them," said Mrs Popham.

"I will be doing a reading at the fair, I will be signing copies, and we will be selling the book.

"Sparkle do so much for children with physical or learning difficulties, so we want to say thank you to them by raising as much as we can."