AN AUTHOR from Newport has written a pocket-sized walking history of his hometown, encouraging readers to hit the streets and take in 50 of the city's most interesting and important landmarks.

Sites in Newport History Tour range from the more well-known – such as the Transporter Bridge and Tredegar House – to the more hidden-away, like the Park Square power transformers or the tiny Phyllis Maud theatre in Alexandra Road.

Jan Preece was born in Pill in the late 1940s, and quickly developed a passion for local history.

In the 1980s, he started the Pill Heritage Project, a community archive, now online, telling the story of Newport's docklands.

The Pill area also takes up much of the focus of Newport History Tour.

"Whichever way you turn in Newport, everything points to Pill," Mr Preece said. "It's the premier area where it all began."

Cardiff Road and the gateway to Pill, modern day. Newport History Tour by Jan Preece

He said researching the book had given him the chance to revisit his own youth in the then-busy industrial heart of Newport.

"One of the things I remember as a child is just being surrounded by trains, boats, and lorries," he said.

"There was never a boring day. Pill was an exciting, vibrant place with a lovely community.

"The book gave me a chance to learn about that all over again."

Mr Preece has previously written three other books about his hometown. Newport Through Time was a comparison piece, looking at how areas in the city had changed over the years. Now That's What I Call Newport looked at sweeping changes ushered in during the 60s, 70s, and 80s, as well as the town's booming nightlife.

Cashmore's shipbreakers, Newport, in its heyday. Newport History Tour by Jan Preece

And Mr Preece's book on the Transporter Bridge also took in industry along the riverbanks, stretching from the Transporter Bridge to the Town Bridge.

"That one opened a can of worms - there were so many hundreds of industries involved in some way," Mr Preece said of the latter book.

"It could have been 20 times longer."

But his latest book, Newport History Tour, takes a different approach to local history.

The style of the book reads more like a tourist guide, and readers can follow a map of 50 places of interest.

The vast majority are in the city centre, meaning a walking tour to visit the landmarks could be completed in a single day, with the help of public transport to visit the handful of sites outside the centre.

Newport History Tour by Jan Preece

Mr Preece said one of his favourite sites to visit and write about was the seawall and lighthouse near St Bride's.

"I think we forget that we're actually on the coast here," he said. "They've got lovely benches at the seawall. You can sit there and have a really quiet, lovely time."

But the city's industrial heritage also holds special meaning to Mr Preece, who said writing about the former John Cashmore's shipbreakers yard had brought back happy childhood memories.

"It was somewhere I spent a lot of time as a child, when I should have been in school, playing around the scrap engines and ships," he said.

"I think it's in our blood for those of us who were born near the river."

Newport History Tour is published by Amberley Publishing and is on sale now.