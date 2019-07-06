IT IS onwards and upwards for one of Torfaen’s largest secondary schools.

Abersychan School, which is located towards the top of Incline Road, has in the last two years boasted many tremendous achievements.

One of those is having improved the categorisation handed to it by Estyn, according to head teacher Phil Collins.

“The school is an improving school and previously we had required significant improvement in 2016 by Estyn,” said Mr Collins, who had been head teacher since 2015.

“But in March 2018 the school was revisited, and we were removed from that category. That was down to the tremendous hard work from all staff members. I am most grateful to them.

“And as of last year, we are now ‘Amber’. So, the improvement in the school has been recognised.

“This is a major highlight for Abersychan School.”

Another achievement has been the dramatic increase in attendance.

Mr Collin said: “Attendance has improved dramatically over the past three years.

“Three years ago, attendance to the school stood at 91.8 per cent this rose to 94.2 per cent in 2018.

“That is a significant improvement.

“It puts us in the top 25 per cent of schools.

“I am so pleased that we have managed to achieve this.”

The school currently caters for more than 800 pupils aged between 11 to 16, all of whom are mainly from Blaenavon and other areas in northern Torfaen.

Despite the vast number, there are plenty of exciting opportunities for all pupils, stressed Mr Collins.

“Our pupils have been to America and Poland,” he said.

“We have also done a ski trip to France. These trips were extremely popular with our children.

“For those who are interested in Performing Arts then Abersychan is where you should be. We did the School of Rock performance recently and it was brilliant. Performing Arts is very strong here.

“The opportunities which are open to students at this school are unique.”

He added: “There is a strong pastoral link too.

“Our commitment is to ensure that pupils who attend Abersychan enjoy themselves and succeed in their ambitions.

“Everyone comments on the close bonds between staff and pupils.”

And Mr Collins added that he is confident that in the near future Abersychan School will become the most sought-after school, not just in the borough, but South Wales.

“We know we are not the finalised school yet,” he said.

“But our priorities are in place to make this place even better than it already is.

“Our hope – and I am sure this can be done – is that Abersychan School becomes the best school in Torfaen and South Wales.

“We want this to be a real centre of excellence.”

For more information on the school, visit the website http://www.abersychan.org.uk/