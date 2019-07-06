A TEENAGER headbutted a policeman, tried to bite another officer and threatened a security guard with a knife after gatecrashing a wedding.

Daniel Coldrick went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage in and around the time he was celebrating his 18th birthday earlier this year.

He also “tried to fight members of the public” in a car park in his home town of Abergavenny and pulled the blade when a function was taking place at Newport’s Masonic Hall.

Coldrick was sent to a young offender institution by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said the defendant, of Chapel Road, had pleaded guilty to charges relating to four separate acts of violence.

The first involved him kicking and screaming obscenities at police officers when they came to arrest him for breaching the peace at his mother’s home in Abergavenny.

The next episode involved a “highly intoxicated” Coldrick causing trouble in Newport’s Lower Dock Street after he was staying with his father in the city.

Mr Gobir said: “The defendant stumbled into the Masonic Hall at the end of a wedding reception.

“He started to eat some leftover wedding cake and was seen by security guard Dafydd Wright who told him, ‘Come on mate, you have to leave.’”

The court heard how after being escorted outside Coldrick brandished a knife and started shouting at him.

Mr Gobir added: “Mr Wright felt threatened and thought he was about to be attacked.”

The third episode of drunken havoc saw Coldrick attack PC Liam Tovey after police had again been called to the defendant’s mother’s home in Abergavenny following reports he had been drinking.

Mr Gobir told the court that after he was placed in handcuffs: “He headbutted him to the right side of his face. This caused the officer immense pain.”

The final incident again happened in the Monmouthshire town when he tried to bite PC Glen Edmunds.

Mr Gobir said: “Officers were called to the Fairfield Car Park at around 9.30pm following reports of a disorderly man trying to fight members of the public.”

Coldrick pleaded guilty to making threats with an offensive weapon, four counts of resisting arrest, two charges of common assault on an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

He had two previous convictions for three offences of common assault and possession of a knife or bladed article.

Andrew Davies, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a young man who has had a difficult childhood, despite the unwavering support of his parents and his mother and father are in court to support him.”

His barrister revealed that his client had been bullied in his life but that wasn’t being put forward as an excuse for his offending.

Mr Davies added: “When he is under the influence of intoxicants, his behaviour is appalling.

“At around the time of his 18th birthday, he was seeking to drive away the demons he has by the use of intoxicants – that’s not the way he can move forward.”

Judge Lloyd-Clarke locked Coldrick up for 14 months.