IN July last year, smoke hung heavy in the air the air around Cross Keys, Risca and other Lower Sirhowy Valley communities and the hillsides burned as firefighters tried to control grass fires over huge swathes of Twmbarlwm and Cwmcarn Forest.

The soaring temperatures of previous weeks had made the ground tinder dry and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were kept busy throughout the summer here and across the region dealing with such incidents.

Their efforts in tackling the grass fires which blighted the region last summer have been rewarded this week with a South Wales Argus 999 Hero Pride of Gwent Award.

Justin Smith, from Pontypool, wanted to pay tribute to their work and decided to nominate them for the award.

“Although they were just doing their job, the firefighters who were fighting to put out fires across Gwent in the summer of 2018 deserve recognition,” said Mr Smith.

“Lots worked overtime battling the fires and even faced abuse and anti-social behaviour which meant a dispersal order had to be put in place near Twmbarlwm.”

The Twmbarlwm mountain fire last July - Picture by Debbie Ward

Mr Smith went on to say that not only did the firefighters help to make safe the hillsides, they had also put themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety of the local population and of the wildlife living in the area.

He also noted the community spirit which had arisen from the presence of the crews.

“The community supported the firefighters by bringing them food and drink which they greatly appreciated,” he said.

“I wanted to nominate the firefighters for the award because of all the hard and dangerous work they do all of the time but mostly for the work they did last summer with all of the wildfires that were burning above Cwmbran and Risca.

"The effort to get up to the inaccessible areas and the heat they had to deal with not only from the fires but also the weather must have been so tough.

“They have my greatest admiration and I wholeheartedly believe they should have some recognition for their bravery.”

A service spokesman said: “Without all the help we had with the grass fires, from Natural Resources Wales and Gwent Police, for example, it would never have been possible.

“We are grateful for their support and for this award.

“We will continue to educate people about the risk of grass fires to reduce the likelihood of fires like this in future.”

The award was sponsored by Gwent Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent.

Temporary Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “We’re proud to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

“We work closely with the communities of Gwent and are delighted to take this opportunity to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in making Gwent a great place to live and work.”

PCC for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert said: “I am delighted to sponsor the Pride of Gwent awards which showcase the unsung heroes of Gwent and the contribution they make to our communities.

“The individuals nominated have demonstrated true citizenship and community spirit, traits I feel are essential to a caring and compassionate society."