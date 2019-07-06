A MUSIC venue owner who has raised thousands for charities and charted alongside the Arctic Monkeys is set to release his first single in seven years to help raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Nick Byrne, owner of the Dragonffli in Pontypool, is going to release the single ‘I’m Falling’, which he wrote in 2012 after being misdiagnosed with the condition.

“It’s a single that I wrote about the disease," he said. “I wrote it in the States in 2012.

“I was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010. I took medicine for it for two years.

“I have never really been that public about it before. It was a very scary time. I was taking about eight pills a day. But in the end, I was told that it was a mistake.

“The single has been hanging around for a few years. I played my first gig in seven years in April, and after that I went back through my back catalogue and this song was one that really stood out.

“There is a guy I know who is 34, he’s a drummer, and he has just been diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s, so that brought everything up again for me.

“It was probably the biggest fear I had ever felt. It took me a long time to get over it.

“It was two years of hell.

“It’s why I have spent so much time raising money for charities helping with neurological disorders.

“I think over the years I have raised about £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK. When I was going through what I went through, they were there for me.”

(Nick Byrne performing. Picture: Nick Byrne.)

Mr Byrne got into playing when he was a teenager, and that has taken him all over the world, from touring Europe to playing across America.

“I’ve been playing since I was 16,” he said. “I’m 38 now so it’s been quite a long time.

“Up until I was about 27 or 28, I was really serious about playing, but as you get older you have to prioritise other things.

“I was in a band, the Evolvers, and we charted in the official Indie top 20 in December 2007 with our double A side single Bullets/Midnight Song.

“We were beaten by the Arctic Monkeys.

“We pressed about 1,000 CDs and toured for a couple of weeks. We toured in France, Holland, Italy and Ireland.

“That has been probably my biggest achievement.”

(Nick Byrne spent a few months playing across America. Picture: Nick Byrne)

After the Evolvers, Mr Byrne travelled to America.

“I was over there for three or four months, playing and touring and busking.

“It was really good. I’d love to go back and do it again, but I’ve got other priorities now, I’ve got a little girl and I’ve got the business.

“When I was in America, I visited about 30 states, travelling from the East Coast to the West Coast, and was able to see quite a lot of the country. It’s a really nice country.”

After returning from America, Mr Byrne bought the Dragonffli, known then as the ‘Hog N Hosper.’

“I bought the Dragonffli when I came back from America in August 2013.

“I’d been back for about nine or 10 months when it was up for auction. No-one had bought it in the first auction, so I bought it at the second auction.

“It opened in June 2014.

“It was always on the cards. I’ve moved away so many times but ended up coming back home.

“At one point I was looking at premises in Bristol, but the capital needed there was far too high.

“I grew up next to the pub as my nan lived next door to it, so it has always been there in the background for me.”

As well as being known as a live music venue in Pontypool, The Dragonffli is known for hosting charity gigs. Possibly the most well known of these events is Ffli Stock, an annual three-day event which has now been running for five years.

(Headliners Crisis Talks playing at Ffli Stock 5. Picture: The Dragonffli.)

“I just like helping people,” said Mr Byrne. “If I could do more I would. That’s just the way I’m imprinted.

“A lot of the charities I have done things for have had a personal meaning.

“I don’t do it just so I can say that I am doing something good, I just want to help people out. It’s just the way I am.

“I was talking to her mum one night when she had come into the pub, and she was saying that she didn’t get much help. It was pretty much there and then that I came up with the idea of having a three-day event and I managed to get some things to auction.

“Five years later and it’s still going strong. Hopefully we will be able to be able to put on a sixth next year.

“In the second year we did it for another kid’s charity, and we did it for TOGs (Torfaen Opportunity Group’s disabled children’s centre in New Inn) the year after.

“I think we raised the most money that year, but I think the first Ffli Stock was probably my favourite.

“I always find it is nice when people involved with the charities come down and join in too.

“It would be nice to get a few more people in and supporting live music venues.”

(Dragonffli owner Nick Byrne (centre) with punk-rock duo Slaves)

A number of famous faces have made appearances at the Dragonffli, either through performing at the venue or just coming to watch live music.

“We’ve had Duff McKagan, the bass player from Guns N’ Roses come to the venue,” said Mr Byrne. “Ronnie Wood’s son Jessie, and Blaze Bayley, who was in Iron Maiden have also come. But

Mr Byrne is looking to continue getting back out on stage.

“There's lots of bits and pieces that I would like to rework from my back catalogue,” he said. “I have some really good experimental stuff that I would like to do something with.

“But I’m taking each day as it comes at the moment.

“I’d like to maybe even do some more challenges to raise money for different charities myself. As long as I am able to keep fundraising I will.”