RESIDENTS of a Gwent town which had its public toilets closed earlier this year will be able to use them again during the summer holidays - and a longer term opening plan is being explored.

Risca was one of five towns in Caerphilly borough whose toilets closed on April 1 as part of the county borough council's multi-million pound savings programme.

But now councillor Nigel George, cabinet member for neighbourhood services,following a meeting with Risca East Community Council, has revealed that the toilets will be reopened later this month for the duration of the summer holidays, as the community council has agreed to fund £1,000 to cover the cost of the maintenance.

And following meetings involving residents, business owners and councillors, the town's Moriah Baptist Church is looking to set up a charitable team to help fund a more permanent opening solution.

Recently, independent county borough councillor Robert Owen (Risca West) offered his own £1,000 to fund the opening for the summer holidays, but this was turned down by the council, which said the proposal would have to go through its cabinet, even though no funding from the council was required.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman said “We welcome the news that the toilets are to be reopened in Risca thanks to the support of the community council.

"This move follows on from a similar situation in Caerphilly town centre where the toilets were taken over by the local taxi drivers association.

“Earlier this year the council reluctantly closed five public toilets in towns across the area as part of £15.6m savings requirement for 2019/20. "Unfortunately, we are now faced with making difficult and unpopular decisions due the huge pressures being placed on our budgets.

“It’s good to see that these facilities can continue to operate using alternative arrangements in future.”