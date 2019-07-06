SINCE forming five years ago, Pride in Pill (PIP) has become an established force for good in Newport, a beacon of community and voluntary strength in difficult times.

Its founder, Paul Murphy, acknowledges the vital role that local volunteers and businesses play in carrying out the group's activities and supporting it.

In the years since forming in 2014, PIP has become a multi-award-winning group, its most prestigious being the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service MBE in 2017.

Mr Murphy is the deserved recipient of the latest award to come PIP's way, the Community Hero Award in the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2019.

“Our aim is to make our community a better place," he said.

“It’s about taking pride in where you live, and working together.”

Paul Murphy out and about in his role as a Pride in Pill volunteer

Mr Murphy received his Community Hero Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution, at the awards ceremony at Rodney Parade in Newport.

The group started out clearing up the neighbourhood’s street’s but has now expanded to include collecting for a local food bank, donating warm clothes to the homeless, and instilling a strong sense of community spirit.

Pride in Pill litter pickers gathered by the river Usk before setting off on a clean-up earlier this year. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

And with Mr Murphy's determined involvement, it looks set to remain a key part of community life in Pill for a long time yet, as he vowed: “I’ll carry on until I retire.”

Karen Welch of Western Power Distribution, who presented Mr Murphy with his award, congratulated him and all the Pride of gwent Award winners.

"We firmly believe that by supporting initiatives like the South Wales Argus Pride Awards is an appropriate way to recognise, encourage and reward people for their hard work," she said.

“We would like to congratulate every nominee and of course, every finalist.”