THE streets of an area in Newport were filled with the joyful sound of laughter and musical instruments as hundreds of people gathered for the immensely popular Maindee Festival.

The sun was beating down on hundreds of people who packed Millennium Walk this afternoon to get a glimpse of the performers.

The event has taken place since the late 1990s and it aims to celebrate the diversity of people who live and work in the area.

The parade, consisting of people wearing costumes, musicians and dancers, started from the Riverfront and made its way to Maindee Primary School.

Harry Williams, 27, attended the event with his two children.

He said: “We have been coming every year and find it fun.

“A few years ago, my daughter took part in the festival.

“I was proud of her and that is why we continue to come.”

Leia Ladha, who lives in Pill, said she enjoys the festival because it “celebrates diversity”.

“Britain is such a diverse country and we need to celebrate that achievement,” said the 39-year-old shop worker.

“Newport is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country and for an event to celebrate that does need to be supported.

“There are hundreds of people here. That goes to show that there are lots of other people who are here to celebrate the same thing as I am doing.”

And Julie Blake, whose daughter is taking part in the festival, added: “This is our first time to the Maindee Festival.

“We only moved to the area recently and when my daughter heard about it she asked if she could take part.

"Judging by her massive smile she is loving it."

Politicians - Jessica Morden MP, John Griffiths AM and Cllr Charles Ferris - were also in attendance.

And in his Argus column last week, Mr Griffiths praised the festival , saying: “It is an annual highlight for our city and community engagement is at its heart with local schools and organisations working together to design and create costumes for the main parade.

“Maindee itself is a culturally rich and diverse area and this is celebrated in bringing the whole community together. It is an opportunity for us all to embrace unity in our communities.”