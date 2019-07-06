RED Arrows fans will get a rare chance to see the Royal Air Force's aerobatics aces in the skies over Gwent tomorrow.

The RAF's world famous display team will be performing today and tomorrow at the Wales Air Show in Swansea.

However, their flight path after Sunday’s performance will take them across Gwent.

They are expected to fly over Risca, Rogerstone, and Llandegveth Reservoir as they head back to their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The Red Arrows will leave Cardiff Airport at 2.14pm tomorrow, and their flight path should take them over Caerphilly at around 2.16pm.

They are expected to be visible between Risca and Llandegfedd Reservoir sometime between 2.17pm-2.30pm.

(The flight path that the red arrows are set to take on Sunday, July 7. Image courtesy of Paul Morris)

In just over a month, the nine pilots will be crossing the Atlantic to tour the United States of America for the first time in 25 years.

Calling all South Wales Argus Camera Club members - if you're lucky enough to be able to capture images of Red Arrows over Gwent, be sure to post them on the club Facebook page.