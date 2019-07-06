FIGURES showing suspects are charged in just 1.7 per cent of alleged rapes have been called "shocking" by a Gwent MP.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has previously raised concerns over the Home Office statistics, which were revealed in February.

And, speaking in Parliament this week, the Labour MP - a former barrister - again raised concerns over the figures, describing them as "shocking".

Addressing solicitor general Lucy Frazer, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "In a significant number of those cases, further evidence is sought from the police by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but it simply is not provided.

"Has the solicitor general asked the police and her colleagues at the Home Office why that is happening?"

Ms Frazer replied: "(Mr Thomas-Symonds) is right to highlight the importance of collaboration between the CPS and the police.

"I know that they work closely together, because I regularly meet with the director of public prosecutions, who is working with the police on matters across the board, including several relating to disclosure."

She added: "The number of recorded serious sexual offences is going up, but we need to improve on that, and steps are being taken by the CPS."

But Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is also Labour's shadow solicitor general, accused Ms Frazer of failing to answer his question, saying "something has to be done now".

"The reality is that the CPS is referring matters back to the police, and the police are not coming back to the CPS with that further evidence," he said.

He added: "Will (Ms Frazer) undertake a forensic analysis of why these statistics are so bad, and will she do something about it?"

The solicitor general replied: "(Mr Thomas-Symonds) raises an important point that shows how the CPS and the police are working better together.

"The CPS is sending cases back to the police because it is reviewing those cases to ensure they are ready and will not fall when they go to court."

Support for victims of rape is available from charity Rape Crisis England and Wales. For more information email rcewinfo@rapecrisis.org.uk or visit rapecrisis.org.uk