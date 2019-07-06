IZZY Withers is desperately ill - but one of the teenager's bucket list wishes is to go to music festival with her mum.

And now a tremendous quickfire community effort is under way to try to ensure that dream comes true.

Seventeen-year-old Izzy, from Risca, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September last year.

One of her ‘bucket list’ dreams was to go to a music festival but mum Tracey Withers thought she would be too ill to go.

She reached out to the organisers of the

festival - run in memory of a woman from Newbridge - and it is now all systems go for Izzyfest.

Organiser Jayne Jeremiah explained of how much of a whirlwind the organising has been.

She said: “It has been a manic few days. I didn’t even know the family this time last week.

“I went on Facebook and saw I was tagged in a load of posts and I thought ‘what’s going on?’

“When I looked at the posts, it was a woman asking how to sort out a music festival as this was one of her daughter's bucket list wishes.

“I then had a message from her asking if I could help. She explained the situation and said that she wanted to arrange it for sooner rather than later. I asked how soon, and she said August.

“That meant we have four weeks. Glastonselfy takes nine to ten months of planning.

"But what is four weeks of madness in my life of planning for a day she is never going to forget?”

Another organiser, Katherine Fraser, reached out via Facebook to get help from the community to make the day a success. She posted:

“Izzy’s mum got in touch with me as Izzy has done a small list of wishes. One of these wishes was to go to a festival. Her Mum said she wasn’t sure if she would be well enough, but how she would love to maybe arrange a mini-festival for Izzy to make one of these wishes come true.

“I have arranged Glastonselfy music festival for the last five years and she got in touch asking if I could possibly help, which I felt very honoured to have been asked.

“Here’s where the mission comes in. Time really isn't on our side with this. We have been offered a venue and a lorry stage for Sun 4th Aug, which is only a few weeks away. We’re thinking of maybe doing a daytime event, say from 12pm till 10pm in the evening.

“The venue is in the Risca area and this is where I need your help please.

“Her mum would like any money raised to go to Ty Hafan, where Izzy is being looked after at the moment.

“I know this is mega short notice, but we are looking for the following:

Bands/singers

Choirs

Dance schools

Stall holders

Inflatables

Mascots

Princess mascots.

“This is a massive mission as time really isn’t on our side, but if anyone can spare any of their time to make someone very special’s wish come true please get in touch and let me know via an inbox.”

The outpouring of support on social media has left the organisers inundated with offers of help, showing the community spirit is alive and well.

Ms Jeremiah said that all the bands have now been chosen and the community have been very supportive.

She added: “I was looking for bunting and had a company say that they would supply it for free.”

After enduring radiotherapy, countless scans, biopsies and a permanent brain shunt implant, Izzy is now in end of life care at Tŷ Hafan.

Her mum previously said: “Izzy is still keeping faith though and hopes to tick off more of her bucket list doing more of the things she loves.”

“I hope it’s going to be a lovely day and one that she will remember and enjoy,” Ms Jeremiah added.

Tickets will be on sale early next week online and if there are any left, will be available on the day. Tickets cost £10 for an adult if bought in advance or £15 on the day. Children under 16 are free if accompanied by a paying adult.

All proceeds will go to Ty-Hafan and Teenage Cancer Trust.