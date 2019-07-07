A POPULAR Gwent visitor attraction now boasts two new attractions.

Cwmcarn Forest, has a new ‘adventure hub’ play area and luxury lodges.

The play area includes a climbing wall, slides and high orchard swings, to allow children to have fun amongst the scenery.

Cwmcarn Forest already has a campsite and glamping pods that have been four-star rated by Visit Wales - and they have now been boosted by the addition of six new luxury lodges.

Each lodge varies from two berths to spacious six-bed holiday homes and each has its own kitchen, toilet, shower room and double bed.

READ MORE:

Both new additions come as part of Visit Wales’ Tourism Attractor Destination programme, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

It is one of the first to be completed as part of a £4.6 million European Union-backed project called the Mon and Brecon Canal Adventure Triangle.

This is being delivered in a partnership between Caerphilly and Torfaen County Borough Councils and the Welsh Government.

Caerphilly county borough will benefit from more than £1.8m in capital investment across the next three years.

Further enhancements in Caerphilly borough include new cycle trails at Cwmcarn Forest, infrastructure work to the Crumlin arm of the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, and trail improvements between Twmbarlwm and west Torfaen.

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas AM, deputy minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said of the Cwmcarn Forest investments: “Projects such this one are at the heart of our ambition to help Valleys communities celebrate and make the most of their natural resources and heritage.

“Our aim through the Tourism Attractor Destination programme is to focus efforts and investment on key projects in each region so we have a real impact on Wales’ profile in this globally competitive market."

Councillor Sean Morgan, Caerphilly council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: “Cwmcarn Forest is already a flagship visitor destination, set in spectacular surroundings.

"The latest editions enhance the facility further, providing more opportunities for families to get active outdoors and encouraging visitors to the county borough.”