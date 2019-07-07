PUPILS at a Monmouthshire school have re-told the Gospel Parables which will now be displayed at St Mary’s Priory Church.

Cantref Primary School undertook the project with an aim for children to give their perspective to some of the parables in the Bible.

The children applied the parables to settings of their own choosing, including in the form of comic strips, news reports and many others.

And yesterday, they showed their finished work to Canon Mark Soady.

MORE NEWS:

Canon Soady explained that one audience Jesus values above all is that of children, whom he told his disciples set us an example of how we should receive his words.

He said: In inviting the children to engage with these stories creatively we are excited to see what they will teach us as they engage in activities which will provide opportunities for multi-disciplinary growth and development. We are also excited at the prospect of displaying and celebrating their finished work at St Mary’s Priory at the projects conclusion."

Local artist Jez Thomas, and Godly Play expert Diane Williams worked with the teachers and pupils on this project through the year.