A MAN who was abandoned in a public toilet as a baby is now appealing for information to help solve pieces to the 61-year puzzle.

A quiet whimpering resulted in Ebbw Vale resident Gwenllian Cornelius investigating a carrier bag in a public toilet in Bailey Park, Abergavenny, where she made the shocking discovery of a baby boy in June 1958.

The baby was only three-days-old, as we previously reported.

(The original South Wales Argus press clipping.)

He was later adopted and named Paul Garner.

The now 61-year-old, who was brought up in Cwmbran, has revealed for the first time that he learnt of the park incident by accident.

“I knew I had been adopted and was very, very close to my adopted parents,” he said.

“I was originally fostered then adopted when I was two years old.

“I stayed in Cwmbran until I left in 1976 to join the armed forces.

“What I did not know is that I had been left in a public toilet when I was days old. One day I was doing family research and that is how I found out about the incident.

“I found out by accident."

(Paul Garner when he served in the armed forces.)

Mr Garner is asking members of the public if they know any additional information on the incident to make contact.

He said: “Most of what happened I know, but if there is any other information that anyone has please get in touch.

“There could be more interesting information out there that I should be told of.”

In a bid to make more discoveries, he travelled from his home in Essex to the public toilets last month.

“I felt emotional when I got there,” he said.

“At the end of the day, that is where I was found.”

If you have any additional information, e-mail tomos.povey@gwent-wales.co.uk