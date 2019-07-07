THE cheesiest event on the Caerphilly calendar returns this month.

The Big Cheese is a popular food and drink festival, which is taking over Caerphilly Castle from July 26 to July 28.

It kicks off on Friday, July 26 at 3pm. Although stalls and food halls will not be open the day will host a spectacular firework finale at 10pm. The Great Cheese Race takes place at 6.30pm in and around the Castle.

Following this, guests can enjoy The Big Cheese from 10am on the Saturday and Sunday.

This year is set to be better and bigger than ever before, with free entry for all.

Expect street food, three huge food halls, live cookery demos, a bar area, and – of course – a huge cheese market.

At the centre stands Caerphilly Castle itself, which remains the star of the festival.

READ MORE:

Along with an array of food, drink and craft stalls, the popular event will see the castle transformed into a medieval encampment with re-enactment displays and battles.

This year, The Big Cheese will launch a new live music lounge bar area, which will feature local artists in various music domes, performing a variety of genres.

Plus, there will be a traditional funfair and plenty to amuse the little ones, with animal encounters, crafts, educational experiences and much more.

The headline sponsor for The Big Cheese 2019 is Ron Skinner and Sons, a car dealership based in Tredegar.

Mark and Philip Skinner, directors of Ron Skinner and Sons, jointly said: “As a local Welsh business we are extremely pleased to be announced as this year’s main sponsor.

“Becoming part of such a prestigious event has always been an ambition of ours especially as our brand has stretched across Wales.

“We are extremely pleased to be working alongside Caerphilly County Borough Council and local Welsh businesses and we aim to incorporate The Big Cheese into our promotions to make this event an even bigger success.”

To find out more call 029 2088 0011, e-mail events@caerphilly.gov.uk or visit bigcheesecaerphilly.co.uk