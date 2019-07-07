ACTION Fraud have issued a warning following numerous bank card thefts by bogus traffic wardens.

Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime and have had an increased number of reports of fraudsters claiming to be police officers or traffic wardens.

Since January 2019, the organisation has received 33 reports of victims being targeted by individuals claiming to be police officers and traffic wardens; many of those targeted are elderly or vulnerable.

The victims are being approached while in their car or in a car park and told by the suspect that they have parked illegally or broken a speed limit and that a photo has been taken of their car for evidence.

Victims are advised that they will face a substantial penalty fine unless they pay a smaller upfront fee.

Victims who opt for paying the smaller penalty, will be directed to a cash point or parking metre and asked to enter their card and PIN number.

The cards are then retained by the machine and the fraudsters look over the victim’s shoulder to get their PIN number.

Head of Action Fraud, Pauline Smith, said: “This is a highly planned fraud that takes advantage of the pressure victims feel to pay the fine, especially by those who are elderly and vulnerable.

“It is important that people shield your PIN from view when using an ATM machine. We are urging people to be particularly cautious of anyone claiming to be from an official authority. If in doubt, verify the person’s identity with your local council or police force.”

Action Fraud offers the following advice: