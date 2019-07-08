NEWPORT'S Friars Walk will celebrate culture from across the globe with a packed summer programme of activities and games.

The six-week-long event, called Around the World, will include a surf simulator, sumo wrestling, Japanese-inspired mindfulness colouring, extravagant Bollywood dance sessions, pinpoint penalty shoot-outs, and cycling.

The urban beach that has graced John Frost Square in the past two summers, will not be returning.

“Urban Beach was launched two years ago by Newport Now BID (Business Improvement District) and following its success in the first year, we teamed up with the BID team to co-fund and support the event to deliver an even better experience for the local community," said Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk.

“This year, the BID advised that plans for their summer events had changed and therefore the Urban Beach would not be held.

“Knowing how popular family-friendly events are in Newport, especially over the summer holidays, the team here at Friars Walk were committed to run our own - one that was not only unique and educational but was also staggered over a longer timeframe.

“With that in mind, we are excited to be bringing 'Around the World' to the local community every Tuesday, from 10am-4pm, between July 23-August 27 - six weeks of completely free themed events for the family offering exciting activities and games from different countries around the world.

“Make sure you come and experience our exciting surf simulator, try your hand at sumo wrestling and loads more.”

Newport Now will also be sponsoring many events