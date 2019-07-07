EIGHTY-five per cent of students at universities and colleges in Wales said they were satisfied with their course,

a major survey has revealed.

The figure, revealed as part of the newly-published annual National Student Survey (NSS), puts course satisfaction in Wales slightly ahead of the UK as a whole, and maintains last year’s outcome.

Seventy-six per cent of final year undergraduate students studying with Welsh higher education providers responded to the annual National Student Survey (NSS) in 2019.

“We are immensely pleased to see that satisfaction levels at Welsh higher education providers remain high," said

Dr David Blaney, chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales.

“There is a strong emphasis on partnerships between institutions in Wales and the student body, and we hope this is reflected in an increasingly strong showing for the ‘student voice’ question.

“The sector has also demonstrated particular success in relation to learning opportunities, teaching, and learning resources.

READ MORE:

Scores in every survey category has either improved on, or been maintained from, last year. This included ‘learning community’, where students were asked if they feel part of a community and if they have had the opportunity to work with other students as part of their course.

“Institutions take the NSS results seriously, and the survey also gives them an opportunity to reflect on areas that need addressing.” Dr Blaney added.

“But we should also give higher education providers in Wales credit that it is clear that students are drawn in by - and can expect - an excellent student experience.”

Welsh Government education minister Kirsty Williams said she is "delighted that, once again, our universities and colleges in Wales have come out on top in the UK student satisfaction survey, outperforming the UK average on all the main indicators".

“Teaching and learning resources scored particularly high, as did measures such as ‘student voice’, which shows our higher education institutions are delivering quality courses while creating a strong sense of community among students," she added.

“A big congratulations and full credit to our higher education staff and students in Wales for this big achievement.”

(2019 National Student Survey Results)