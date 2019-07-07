A COLLISION, involving four vehicles, took place in Newport in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Malpas Road at around 2am today.

Emergency services are pictured (above) at the scene.

Three cars and a van were damaged as a result.

No details of how the incident occurred have yet been released by Gwent Police, but a passer-by took the following photo at 6.30am.

(Four car pile-up on Malpas Road in Newport. Picture: Matthew Jones)

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance, and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

