Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West MP Ruth Jones:

THE last few weeks, both in Westminster and back home in Newport, have been busy for my team and me, as we hit the ground running and focus on delivering for all the people of Newport West.

Our whole country is waiting to find out what will happen next regarding Brexit and our future relationship with Europe.

Whilst the favourite to be the next Tory party leader and prime minister, Mr Johnson, recklessly pledges to take us out of the European Union on October 31, 2019 without a deal, I am committed to doing everything I can to prevent a catastrophic 'no deal' that would devastate our economy and our country.

MORE NEWS:

We all know that time is running out and so I believe that Parliament must stand ready to do whatever is needed to stop us crashing out of the European Union in October.

What happens in the coming weeks will determine the future of our country for years to come and I want to know what you think of where we are now and what should happen next.

I would like to thank all those residents in Newport West who have been in touch with me on this and many other issues that directly affect them.

If you would like to share your views with me, please get in touch: Ruth.Jones.MP@parliament.uk

Over recent weeks, I have spoken up for the people of Newport West in a number of debates in the Commons.

Those debates covered many different issues - acquired brain injury, where I paid tribute to all those health professionals working in and serving the NHS, tackling online homophobia, and, in business questions, I raised the very grave case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is imprisoned in Iran.

Nazanin has family in Newport West and I know we all stand with them, and Nazanin, and call on the British government to re-double their efforts to secure her freedom.

Back home, it has been a privilege to attend events right across Newport West – giving me the chance to meet with and hear from many local people.

For me, this is the best part of my job as your local Member of Parliament!

As ever, if the residents of Newport West have any issues that I can help with at home or raise in Parliament, or you would like me to attend an event, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me.

Our office number is: 01633 256 268 and my email address is: Ruth.Jones.MP@parliament.uk