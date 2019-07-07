A STRETCH of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal had to be drained for essential maintenance this week - and people living in the area say fish died as a result.

Residents living in the Cwmcarn and Pontywaun areas took to social media to share their concerns about the drained canal and the dead fish left behind.

One of those who took to Facebook commented: “So, I’ve been told CCBC (Caerphilly County Borough Council) have drained the Pontywaun stretch but failed to move the fish. There are now dead fish everywhere.”

A Pontymister Angling Club member explained via social media that Natural Resources Wales had been contacted and were investigating. He said: “CCBC were warned by the club some weeks ago about the Pontywaun stretch.

“The club paid to have fish removed from the stretch in March thankfully.

"CCBC refused to help us.

“The club have informed the NRW of the fish kill and its been logged by them.”

Refilling has been taking place over the past few days.

"Unfortunately the canal requires essential work at the Cwmcarn section, so it was drained, and the flows stopped to protect the structure and allow repair work," said a council spokesman.

“The fish were relocated to the main part of the canal. However, the recent dry spell has led to low water levels. We are working hard to address the matter.”

Richard Sheppard, environment officer for Natural Resources Wales, said: “Looking after Wales’ rivers and the plants and animals that rely on them is a huge part of the work we do.

“We were made aware of some dead fish after a canal in Pontywaun was drained so that the local council could carry out repair work.

“We have investigated the site and are in contact with both Caerphilly Council and the local angling group to advise on how best to complete the work while protecting the watercourse’s fish population.”