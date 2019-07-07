A LATE change of flight plans by the Red Arrows appears to have scuppered the chances of people seeing the world famous aerobatics aces as planned in the skies over Gwent this afternoon.

The display team was due to have flown from Cardiff Airport this afternoon, following appearances at the Wales Air Show in Swansea this weekend.

A flight path taking flypasts over Risca and near Llandegfedd Reservoir, and rural north Monmouthshire was expected.

But it seems that a planned appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, in Sussex, also this afternoon, was cancelled due to poor weather conditions in the south east of England.

This in turn seems to have changed flight times out of Cardiff, and the Red Arrows' route out of Wales.

The team is based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

One reader commented in

that they did fly over Newport earlier this afternoon however. Was anyone quick enough to take a photograph of them?