HUNDREDS of people took advantage of the sunny weather to enjoy a picnic and musical entertainment in a Newport park.

Music in the Park at Beechwood Park brought families out in force for an afternoon of sounds from the balcony of Beechwood House.

The event was organised by the Beechwood Parks Events Group, a community group, in partnership with Newport City Radio.

COVERS: The Hotdogs got the crowd singing along to rock and pop favourites

Five live acts kept everyone well entertained for four hours from 2pm, yesterday.

An acoustic set by Liam Connelly opened the proceedings, ahead of a half-hour show from guitarist and singer Aled Hughes.

The Hotdogs' set of cover versions of rock and pop hits had many singing along before Rosie McConnell delivered a DJ set ahead of final act Big Ben and Broken Karma.

SUNDAY FUN: The crowd at Beechwood Park

The event was free, and with a range of stalls - including face painting and an old fashioned hammer and bell strength test - there was plenty to keep the children happy too.

A bucket collection was held throughout the afternoon, with the aim of raising sufficient funds to enable more such events to take place in the park.