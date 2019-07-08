PLANS to ban the use of wild animals in travelling circuses in Wales are moving forward.

A bill due to be laid before the Assembly today, would make it illegal for travelling circuses to use wild animals such as elephants, lions, zebra and reindeer.

This comes following a public consultation in which the proposal was overwhelmingly backed.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone breaking the law could face an unlimited fine.

The Welsh Government's environment, energy and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said: “The declining number of wild animals kept by travelling circuses is a clear indication the public appetite for this type of entertainment is not what it once was.

“Wild animals are sentient beings which should be treated with dignity and respect, not exploited for our entertainment in travelling circuses.

“The use of wild animals in travelling circuses contributes little to further our understanding of wild animals or their conservation.

“The introduction of this bill sends a clear message this government and the people of Wales believe this practice to be outdated and ethically unacceptable.”

RSPCA Cymru assistant director for external relations, Claire Lawson welcomed the news.

“We’re absolutely delighted the Welsh Government has brought this bill forward," she said.

“The keeping of wild animals in travelling circuses is an outdated practice that clearly has no place in modern Wales.

“We're so grateful to the people across Wales who have backed this campaign. We've seen a real groundswell of opinion across Wales for a ban, and it's great the Welsh Government have taken that on board and acted for these animals.”

And head of animal welfare and captivity at wildlife charity Born Free Dr Chris Draper said: “The use of wild animals in travelling circuses is outdated and unpopular, and this legislation will bring Wales into line with a long and increasing list of countries which have banned this practice.

"It also means that Great Britain may soon be free of circuses with wild animals.

“Born Free and its supporters have campaigned for a long time for this outcome and we look forward to the swift progress of the bill through the Assembly.”

There are currently two circuses travelling the UK which use wild animals, both of which regularly visit Wales.

Similar rules are already in place in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland and are due to come into force in England in the near future.