GUIDANCE around issuing blue badges should be brought in line across Wales, a report has recommended, after a cross-party inquiry found inconsistencies in the way the parking permits are handed out.

Each of Wales' 22 councils has its own system for assessing applications for blue badges for disabled people. While some employ specialist occupational therapists to assess applications, in others non-expert members of staff are responsible for making decisions.

And now a report by the Welsh Assembly's Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee, which is chaired by Newport East AM John Griffiths, has said new statutory guidance should be issued ensuring all applications are dealt with equally.

The committee also raised concerns over the process around renewing blue badges, saying it can be can be "difficult and potentially invasive", particularly for people with degenerative conditions such as Alzheimers disease.

Although the Welsh Government has issued guidance to councils around the procedures it should follow in assessing applications, this is not legally binding.

Mr Griffiths said: “Blue badges provide a lifeline for a range of people in our society.

"Without them many would struggle to access essential services such as attending medical appointments.

“Difficulty in visiting shops and using leisure facilities diminishes their ability to lead independent lives and they could become more isolated and confined to their own homes.

“Differing arrangements across the 22 councils have led to inconsistencies in implementation across Wales.

“Addressing this should be a priority for Welsh Government and local authorities so that everyone may receive a quality service, regardless of where they live.

“The system must be fit for purpose given its importance to our communities.”

Among the committees recommendation are for the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government association to set up a group looking at the situation.

It has said blue badges issued to those living with life-long conditions, or conditions which will worsen over time, such as Alzheimers disease, should renew automatically without need for further assessment.

The report has been submitted to the Welsh Government for consideration.