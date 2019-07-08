A POLITICAL row has broken out in Islwyn after the constituency's Labour branch lodged an official complaint about the Labour-led cabinet of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Islwyn Constituency Labour Party (CLP) has submitted an official complaint to Welsh Labour, claiming the council's cabinet has "deliberately misled us, ignored the views of the CLP, and whose actions have brought this constituency party into disrepute".

The move follows a scandal around the pay of senior officers at the council, which has lasted six years and cost taxpayers in the borough more than £4 million, as well as discontent over plans to close Pontllanfraith leisure centre - which was ruled unlawful by a High Court judge late last month.

READ MORE:

In their complaint the CLP says it is particularly concerned that council leader Councillor David Poole was involved in both decisions, and said they believe the two issues "(have) had and will continue to have a devastating effect on the Labour vote in Caerphilly".

The group has also criticised the cabinet for writing an open letter condemning Islwyn MP Chris Evans - also Labour - for taking part in a march against the proposed leisure centre cuts in November last year.

The CLP also flagged up "cabinet members’ poor communication skills in replying to residents’ comments on social media, in emails and at meetings criticising members’ expertise, knowledge and understanding of issues" and called on Welsh Labour to "investigate the actions of the leader and his cabinet".

In their letter the CLP said: "The decision to seek an investigation into the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council and its cabinet members has not been taken lightly by the CLP, but, as this is an extremely important issue, we are submitting a formal complaint and ask Welsh Labour to take action."

In a statement the group said: "Islwyn Constituency Labour Party have made a formal complaint to the national Labour Party, about the actions and conduct of the Caerphilly Council leader and his cabinet.

"The complaint has been submitted against a backdrop of personal attacks made against rank and file members, as well as against the Member of Parliament, Chris Evans.

"The council leader and his cabinet have previously criticised Chris Evans MP for supporting his constituents in their campaign to keep local leisure centres open.

"Islwyn CLP are concerned the actions of the Caerphilly council leader and his cabinet are bringing the Islwyn Labour Party into disrepute."

Mr Evans said: "It is a matter of deep regret that Islwyn Labour Party’s relationship with the cabinet has been so deeply damaged that they have been forced into taking this action.

"It is my understanding that a full investigation will be taking place by the national Labour Party."

The cabinet had not responded to an Argus request for a comment at the time of posting.

Welsh Labour declined to comment, saying the complaints process is confidential.

READ MORE:

The council had claimed closing Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre would save it £120,000 a year and £500,000 in repairs, but the decision was overturned late last month by a High Court jdge, who said the authority had failed to take into account the needs of older and disabled people when making the decision.

The pay scandal kicked off when chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended from work on March 8, 2013, following allegations of misconduct around pay rises given to senior council officers, including himself. Mr O'Sullivan had recommended his salary should rise by £35,000, or around 20 per cent.

His deputy Nigel Barnett and head of legal services Daniel Perkins were also later suspended and all three were later charged with Misconduct in a Public Office, but the charges were thrown out in October 2015 due to a lack of evidence.

Mr Barnett and Mr Perkins have since been given pay-outs of £171,000 and £127,000, but the council is yet to reach and agreement with Mr O'Sullivan - and the case has so far cost taxpayers in the borough an estimated £4.1 million.

First minister Mark Drakeford has since said rules around pay rises given to senior council officers will be reviewed to avoid a repeat of the scandal.

The constituency of Islwyn is entirely within Caerphilly County Borough.