DISABLED rail passengers across Wales are set to benefit from a range of accessibility improvements paid for through a £20 million UK Government fund which opens today.

Its launch marks a year since the introduction of the Inclusive Transport Strategy, the UK Government’s flagship accessibility programme.

The fund will be open for applications from stations in need of accessibility improvements, leading to small-scale enhancements such as tactile paving, handrails and Harrington Humps, which increase platform heights.

Such improvements are intended to open up journeys for disabled passengers, allowing them to travel with confidence.

“I have written to all local authorities across Wales to encourage applications for this funding, helping to create a more inclusive rail network and make inaccessible transport a thing of the past,” said Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns.