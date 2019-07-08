IF you're sat at work itching an annoying insect bite - you're not alone.
The warm weekend weather may have caught a few people out without insect repellent, but most insect bites and stings are not serious and will get better within a few hours or days.
There are a few things you can do to try to avoid being bitten or stung by critters like wasps, midges or mosquitoes.
The symptoms
Insect bites usually cause a red, swollen lump on the skin. This is usually painful and in some cases very itchy.
The symptoms normally improve in a few hours or days, though they can last a little longer.
Some people have a mild allergic reaction and a larger area of skin around the sting becomes swollen, red and painful. This should pass in a week.
Occasionally, a severe allergic reaction can occur, causing symptoms like breathing difficulties, dizziness and a swollen face or mouth. This requires immediate medical treatment.
How to avoid them
There are some simple precautions you can take to reduce the risk of a bite:
- Stay calm and move away slowly if you encounter wasps, hornets or bees – don't swat at them.
- Cover exposed skin with long sleeves and trousers.
- Wear shoes outdoors.
- Apply insect repellent to exposed skin – repellents containing 50 per cent DEET (diethyltoluamide) are most effective.
- Avoid products with strong perfumes, like soaps, shampoos and deodorants – these can attract insects.
- Be careful around flowering plants, rubbish, compost, stagnant water, and outdoor areas where food is served.
What to do if you are stung
NHS advice says to:
- Remove the sting or tick if it's still in the skin.
- Wash the area with soap and water.
- Apply a cold compress (such as a flannel or cloth cooled with cold water) or an ice pack to any swelling for at least 10 minutes.
- Raise or elevate the affected area if possible, to help reduce swelling.
- You must avoid scratching it, to reduce the risk of infection.
- Avoid traditional home remedies, such as vinegar and bicarbonate of soda - they're unlikely to help.
Ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter treatments that can help, such as painkillers, creams for itching and antihistamines.
When to see a doctor
The NHS says you should contact your GP or call NHS 111 for advice if:
- You're worried about a bite or sting
- Your symptoms don't start improving in a few days or are getting worse
- You've been stung or bitten in your mouth or throat, or near your eyes
- A large area (around 10cm or more) around the bite becomes red and swollen
- You have symptoms of a wound infection, like pus or increasing pain, swelling or redness
- You have symptoms of a more widespread infection, such as a fever, swollen glands and other flu-like symptoms
When to get emergency medical help
Dial 999 for an ambulance immediately if you or someone else has symptoms of a severe reaction, such as:
- Wheezing or difficulty breathing
- A swollen face, mouth or throat
- Nausea or vomiting
- A fast heart rate
- Dizziness or feeling faint
- Difficulty swallowing
- Loss of consciousness