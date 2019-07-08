IF you're sat at work itching an annoying insect bite - you're not alone.

The warm weekend weather may have caught a few people out without insect repellent, but most insect bites and stings are not serious and will get better within a few hours or days.

There are a few things you can do to try to avoid being bitten or stung by critters like wasps, midges or mosquitoes.

The symptoms

Insect bites usually cause a red, swollen lump on the skin. This is usually painful and in some cases very itchy.

The symptoms normally improve in a few hours or days, though they can last a little longer.

Some people have a mild allergic reaction and a larger area of skin around the sting becomes swollen, red and painful. This should pass in a week.

Occasionally, a severe allergic reaction can occur, causing symptoms like breathing difficulties, dizziness and a swollen face or mouth. This requires immediate medical treatment.

How to avoid them

There are some simple precautions you can take to reduce the risk of a bite:

Stay calm and move away slowly if you encounter wasps, hornets or bees – don't swat at them.

Cover exposed skin with long sleeves and trousers.

Wear shoes outdoors.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin – repellents containing 50 per cent DEET (diethyltoluamide) are most effective.

Avoid products with strong perfumes, like soaps, shampoos and deodorants – these can attract insects.

Be careful around flowering plants, rubbish, compost, stagnant water, and outdoor areas where food is served.

What to do if you are stung

NHS advice says to:

Remove the sting or tick if it's still in the skin.

Wash the area with soap and water.

Apply a cold compress (such as a flannel or cloth cooled with cold water) or an ice pack to any swelling for at least 10 minutes.

Raise or elevate the affected area if possible, to help reduce swelling.

You must avoid scratching it, to reduce the risk of infection.

Avoid traditional home remedies, such as vinegar and bicarbonate of soda - they're unlikely to help.

Ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter treatments that can help, such as painkillers, creams for itching and antihistamines.

When to see a doctor

The NHS says you should contact your GP or call NHS 111 for advice if:

You're worried about a bite or sting

Your symptoms don't start improving in a few days or are getting worse

You've been stung or bitten in your mouth or throat, or near your eyes

A large area (around 10cm or more) around the bite becomes red and swollen

You have symptoms of a wound infection, like pus or increasing pain, swelling or redness

You have symptoms of a more widespread infection, such as a fever, swollen glands and other flu-like symptoms

When to get emergency medical help

Dial 999 for an ambulance immediately if you or someone else has symptoms of a severe reaction, such as: