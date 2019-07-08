IF you're sat at work itching an annoying insect bite - you're not alone.

The warm weekend weather may have caught a few people out without insect repellent, but most insect bites and stings are not serious and will get better within a few hours or days.

There are a few things you can do to try to avoid being bitten or stung by critters like wasps, midges or mosquitoes.

The symptoms

Insect bites usually cause a red, swollen lump on the skin. This is usually painful and in some cases very itchy.

The symptoms normally improve in a few hours or days, though they can last a little longer.

Some people have a mild allergic reaction and a larger area of skin around the sting becomes swollen, red and painful. This should pass in a week.

Occasionally, a severe allergic reaction can occur, causing symptoms like breathing difficulties, dizziness and a swollen face or mouth. This requires immediate medical treatment.

How to avoid them

There are some simple precautions you can take to reduce the risk of a bite:

  • Stay calm and move away slowly if you encounter wasps, hornets or bees – don't swat at them.
  • Cover exposed skin with long sleeves and trousers.
  • Wear shoes outdoors.
  • Apply insect repellent to exposed skin – repellents containing 50 per cent DEET (diethyltoluamide) are most effective.
  • Avoid products with strong perfumes, like soaps, shampoos and deodorants – these can attract insects.
  • Be careful around flowering plants, rubbish, compost, stagnant water, and outdoor areas where food is served.

What to do if you are stung

NHS advice says to:

  • Remove the sting or tick if it's still in the skin.
  • Wash the area with soap and water.
  • Apply a cold compress (such as a flannel or cloth cooled with cold water) or an ice pack to any swelling for at least 10 minutes.
  • Raise or elevate the affected area if possible, to help reduce swelling.
  • You must avoid scratching it, to reduce the risk of infection.
  • Avoid traditional home remedies, such as vinegar and bicarbonate of soda - they're unlikely to help.

Ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter treatments that can help, such as painkillers, creams for itching and antihistamines.

When to see a doctor

The NHS says you should contact your GP or call NHS 111 for advice if:

  • You're worried about a bite or sting
  • Your symptoms don't start improving in a few days or are getting worse
  • You've been stung or bitten in your mouth or throat, or near your eyes
  • A large area (around 10cm or more) around the bite becomes red and swollen
  • You have symptoms of a wound infection, like pus or increasing pain, swelling or redness
  • You have symptoms of a more widespread infection, such as a fever, swollen glands and other flu-like symptoms

When to get emergency medical help

Dial 999 for an ambulance immediately if you or someone else has symptoms of a severe reaction, such as:

  • Wheezing or difficulty breathing
  • A swollen face, mouth or throat
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • A fast heart rate
  • Dizziness or feeling faint
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Loss of consciousness