A FUNDRAISING group which has flown the flag for the fantastic work done by a Gwent hospice are calling it a day after 20 years.

The St David's Hospice Care Newport Support group began with a lunch back in 1999.

But scores of fundraising events and many thousands of pounds later, the group is ending while still on a high.

Retired primary school teacher Mary Owen, a founding member of the group, said they are now all "a bit long in the tooth and don't have the energy we once had".

"We would like to hand the baton to younger, more energetic people," she added.

Mrs Owen speaks with undimmed enthusiasm of the charity she has supported for the past two decades while encouraging others to follow her lead.

FUNDRAISERS: From left, Joan Williams, Dorina Bright, Dr Audrey Peeling, former mayor Cllr Fred Sweeting, Joan Sweeting, Mary Owen, Val Langley, Anne Hewes at an early group event

“We are so passionate about St David’s Hospice Care as it’s our charity, serving our county. They need to raise £9m a year which is a huge amount," she said.

“We started our support group in 1999. I was approached by my neighbour, Professor Brian Peeling, who was chairman of St David’s Hospice Care at the time. He explained all about the care St David’s Hospice Care provided to the local community.

"I was sold. I got together with a small group of friends, and the Newport Support Group was formed.

The first event the group staged was a lunch which involved various courses, starters, main, dessert and coffee, in neighbours’ houses.

"It was a huge success and very enjoyable," said Mrs Owen.

"It has been a lot of fun along the way, as well as quite hard work at times. We probably organised three or four events a year, over the past 20 years.

“We have always had great support from friends who have allowed us to use their homes and gardens to stage coffee mornings, hog roasts, galloping gourmets and many other types of event to raise funds for the charity.

HALLOWEEN FUN: From left, Dorina Bright, Joan Williams, Val Langley, Elaine Dowsell, Anne Hewes, Mary Owen

"We will however continue as individuals to fundraise for the charity. We’ve had tremendous fun over the past two decades raising many thousands of pounds.”

Emma Saysell, chief executive, of St David’s Hospice Care said: “Mary and her team have been fantastic fundraisers for the hospice

"I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done over the two decades," she said.

“We’re very sorry to see them go but we’re extremely happy that Mary and others in the group will carry on as fundraisers.

“We’re now looking for another group of people to take up the baton and become a new support group for the city of Newport.”