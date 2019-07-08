AN inquest into the death of Welsh politician Carl Sargeant is due to resume today.

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found hanged at his home in Connah's Quay on November 7 2017, four days after he was sacked from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children by Carwyn Jones following claims he had sexually assaulted women.

His inquest was adjourned indefinitely in November last year after a decision was made to recall then first minister Mr Jones as a witness and to allow a legal challenge to be made.

Mr Jones, who stepped down from his role last December, had given evidence about the "pastoral care" of Mr Sargeant following his sacking, but the coroner's court heard a statement from Assembly Member Ann Jones had contradicted what he said.

Mr Jones is expected to appear again at the inquest at Ruthin County Hall on Monday, along with his chief special adviser Matt Greenough.

The former first minister had made a legal appeal to allow text messages relating to the behaviour of Mr Sargeant to be heard at the inquest.

At a High Court hearing in Cardiff in May, Mr Jones's lawyers claimed the failure to hear evidence from the leader and deputy leader of Flintshire County Council, Bernie Attridge and Aaron Shotton - whose texts have been kept from the public, meant the inquest was not a "full, fair and fearless investigation".

But Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said coroner John Gittins acted correctly and "well within his scope of discretion", and the application to have the text messages included was "based on speculation as to what that evidence may or may not show".

Following his death in November 2017, Mr Jones announced an independent inquiry into how he had handled his former minister's sacking after pressure from Mr Sargeant's family and Labour politicians.

In March, Mr Sargeant's widow Bernie won a High Court challenge into the legality of the inquiry after judges ruled it had been "unlawful" for Mr Jones to have been involved in setting up the protocols.

The inquest is expected to conclude later in the week.