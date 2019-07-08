EMERGENCY services are on the scene following a two vehicle accident on A4049 in Caerphilly.

The road is now closed in both directions from Bryn Road / Crown Lane to Hawtin Park.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Picture: Dan Marshall

A witness said: "The accident looked quite bad.

"One of the cars has gone through someone's fence.

"It looks like they have managed to hit each other head on when going round the corner.

"The ambulances have left now, but the road is still closed."

The emergency services have been contacted for information.

Picture: Dan Marshall

This article will be updated as more information comes in.