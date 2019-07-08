After the events of Endgame, it would seem the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes decided to have the contents of Tony Stark’s laboratory sent to the centre of Cardiff for all to enjoy.

And if you are a fan of the Avengers franchise, this is one exhibition you really don't want to miss.

Head along to St David's shopping centre in Cardiff and you will find a selection of props, costumes, and scenes from the Avengers movies for you to get up close to and see how you measure up to your favourite characters.

The exhibition, named the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Science Training and Tactical Operative Network), features some items which were actually used in the movies along with a number of replicas.

These include a lot of variations of the Iron Man suit, Black Widow’s costume, Captain America’s Harley Davidson and First Avenger suit, a life-size Hulk Buster suit and much more.

In addition, there are also plenty of interactive exhibits. From photo opportunities with Captain America’s shield to seeing if you are worthy to wield the power of Thor when you try and lift Mjolnir.

Then there is an Avengers strength test, a reflex test, and you can try your hand at piloting the Hulk Buster suit in a first-person motion capture game.

Once your mission at the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is complete you and your fellow Avengers fans are invited to band together in your own version of Endgame and hopefully come out victorious, before enjoying yourself in the merchandise shop.

Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is open until September 9, 2019. The exhibition is located in St David’s, Cardiff and has time slots available every half hour from 10am until 7pm seven days a week. For more details go to https://www.avengersstation.co.uk/.

