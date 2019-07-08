A PRIMARY school in Bargoed has been awarded a Beacon Eco School status for their commitment to improving environmental standards in their community.

The status is the top achievement and acknowledges Fochriw Primary School as an example of excellent practice and ideas, showing the schools dedication to environmental improvement.

It proves the school are leaders in having the resources and ability to handle environmental issues for their community, and means they are now part of a National Eco-Committee.

The school has previously won the Eco Schools Platinum Award, and three other Green Flag Awards.

Their environmental activities include:

• Around 117 bags of litter collected through annual litter picks.

• Over 300kg of plastic recycled in the last four months through a Recycle with Riley scheme.

• 13,350kg carbon dioxide emissions avoided (which is over 240,000 kettle boils) through use of solar panels.

• A Smile around the MUGA scheme almost doubling levels of physical activity per week at the school.

• Becoming regional winners of the Better Energy School Awards from environmental curriculum work.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Achievement said, “I would like to congratulate Fochriw Primary School for achieving Beacon Eco School status.

"This, in addition to all the awards, is a tremendous achievement that shows environmental education is taking an importance stance in school curriculum and will help improve the sustainability and well-being of our local communities.”

Eco Schools Leader Miss Johns at Fochriw Primary School said, “The children are proud eco warriors here at Fochriw. They make a real difference to the school, community and wider world through their enthusiasm and actions. We are thrilled to receive the Beacon School Status and the Platinum Award.”

Tim Wort, Eco-Schools Officer at Keep Wales Tidy said, “The Platinum Flag is a very impressive achievement and highlights the enthusiasm and commitment that Fochriw Primary School has towards sustainable development. The dedication of the Eco-Committee and staff over many years has been inspirational. I’d like to congratulate and thank all of the pupils and staff involved for their hard work.”