DUFFRYN residents are being urged to be vigilant after Gwent Police have received reports of a of a bogus charity worker going door-to-door in the area.

Gwent Police are investigating after residents have reported a woman has visiting homes in the Woodside and Allt-yr-Yn areas selling items on behalf of a charity.

Residents said that, on occasions, she has taken money from victims promising to return it.

PC Paula Spence, of the Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "While we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind residents to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime.

"If something appears to be too good to be true, it usually is."

Residents are encouraged to ensure doors are locked, and that a chain is used when opening the door to people they don't know.

If you have any information, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 421 of 4/7/19. You can also message them directly on Facebook or Twitter, or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.