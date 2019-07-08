PEOPLE from across the diocese filled every available space at a church for the farewell service of the Bishop of Monmouth on the weekend.

More than 400 people flocked to St Mary’s Priory Church, in Abergavenny, to attend Richard Pain’s final service before he retires as Bishop of Monmouth.

Father John Connell, who is the parish priest of St Augustine’s Rumney and area dean of Bassaleg, led the tributes, saying: “At Bishop Richard’s enthronement in St Woolos Cathedral on Friday, October 18 2013, he spoke of how he had only ever served in this Diocese of Monmouth and then went on to say: ‘I love this Diocese.’

“In his Eucharist, it is our opportunity to thank God for Bishop Richard’s ministry as our much-loved Bishop and to let him know just how much this Diocese loves him.”

(Bishop Richard Pain with Father John Connell (right))

Addressing the crowded church, Bishop Pain delivered his sermon where he stressed “the core motive of service is grounded in love”.

"What I like about some scenes of St. John’s gospel is how you feel that you are sort of listening in on a very intimate conversation," he said. "And you know it’s OK because you are supposed to be listening in because it includes you as well.

"So Jesus and Peter talking about the next step in Peter’s ministry is really personal and yet it is for all of us and we also know the outcome. Jesus challenges Peter and we know Peter will come good. He will clearly show that he loves Jesus, even to death. Both Jesus and Peter die for love.

"The scene is particularly associated with clerical ministry but is appropriate for all Christians. As Christians we need to ensure that our motives are right. Why are you attending church or involved in some community work or outreach? The core motive of service is grounded in love.

"As I reach the end of this particular path of ministry as your Bishop I am reminded that when I have served well it is by living in love and when I failed, which I definitely have, it is when I am motivated by all the things that diminish love. But this is not just a personal reflection, it applies to all of us in the church. When the church fails it does so when it no longer has that conversation with Jesus, where he asks everyday: do you love me?

"The conversation is at the essence of relationship with God and with each other and ourselves.

"So, let’s move it up a step. When has anyone felt ostracised, unwelcome or not listened to when they have experienced genuine love? Of course not. All our mission programmes, all our community projects won’t mean a thing unless they are grounded in love. But, and this is the key observation, when they are grounded in Christ’s love. You see Jesus did not challenge Peter to be a nice chap and get along with everyone, like a salesman. He didn’t say just love, he made it deeply personal, love me.

"I’ve spent my whole Christian life trying to fathom out what he means. Remember where this conversation is being recorded. In John’s gospel and John always sees the wider view. The universal cosmic view. It is Jesus Christ, the son of God who asks, not just a rabbi. And the answer will have universal significance for from it the catholic, the global church will germinate and take root. "

He added: "So as I finish as your Bishop I ask you to continue the mission to be people in Christ. To see Christ in others and also to see their humanity in Christ. Our mission is simply to accept others as Christ accepted Peter, Paul , Richard and you.

"And then in acceptance to allow others to become themselves in Christ, to trust, accompany and help. And then we can say, yes Lord, I love you."

(Bishop Richard Pain with his clergy gather outside the church)

Clergy and members of staff then took it in turns to praise the bishop.

Canon Mark Soady said: “Bishop Richard, you have faithfully kept watch over the whole flock in which the Holy Spirit has appointed you shepherd in this Diocese of Monmouth.

“You have restored the lost and you have built up the body of Christ as our Bishop.

“We thank God for you, and for your ministry amongst us and we pray that Christ the Good Shepherd will guide and guard your path as you lay down the office of Bishop of Monmouth.”

Diocesan secretary Paul Glover presented Bishop Pain with gifts and hailed him as a "bishop to everybody in this diocese".

Following the service, parishioners and clergy had the opportunity to chat with the bishop.

Parishioner Paul Austin described Bishop Pain as a "people's person".

"The service went very well and there was a great turnout," said Mr Austin.

"Bishop Richard will be missed. He was a people's person who loved his diocese and the people within it."

Some of those who attended the service included David Davies MP for Monmouth, Cllr William Routley the mayor of Newport, ex-councillor Peter Davies and Nick Ramsay AM for Monmouth.

Prior to the weekend, the Diocese of Monmouth had been engulfed in a saga for many months.

Bishop Pain was the 10th bishop of Monmouth and served for six years.

