GWENT Police have launched a murder investigation following reports of an altercation at New Tredegar Rugby Club on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "On arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man unconscious and not breathing.

"Officers performed CPR at the scene, however, the man was shortly after pronounced deceased."

Two men from the Caerphilly area, aged 41 and 61, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in police custody.

MORE NEWS:

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances that took place on Saturday night.

"We are aware of local speculation in the community surrounding the use of weapons during this incident and I’d like to reassure people that this is not the case."

Anyone with information that could help the police's enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting Log 620 6/7/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.