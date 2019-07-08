PART of the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was cordoned off following a suspected alkaline attack, police have confirmed.

The hospital was forced to cordon off an area in their Accident & Emergency department in the early hours of Saturday (July 6) following the incident, which occurred at a hotel in Bristol on Friday night.

The Argus understands the incident happened during a private wedding event at the hotel.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Emergency services were called to an incident which happened during an event held at Cadbury House, in Congresbury, on Friday night (5 July).

“At about 10.30pm, a bottle containing a suspected alkaline solution was discharged onto the dancefloor.

“A number of people suffered breathing difficulties as a result but there were no significant injuries.

“A police investigation is under way to find the person or people responsible and we’re grateful for the ongoing support of employees at the hotel.”

Though different from an acid attack, like the chemicals used in several attacks in recent years, alkaline substances too can be highly corrosive and harmful to the body.

Some of the victims reportedly ‘self-presented’ themselves in the A&E at Royal Gwent Hospital by choice.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We can confirm that we cared for a number of individuals who required treatment in isolation at the Royal Gwent Hospital following an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday July 6.

“We temporarily cordoned off an area of our Emergency Department as a result.

“According to our well-rehearsed procedures, we moved other patients to alternative areas of the hospital and people arriving at our Emergency Department were redirected accordingly.”

Although the incident is being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police, Gwent Police attended the scene at Royal Gwent Hospital.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a call from staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital at approximately 12.20am on Saturday July 6, after three women attending Accident and Emergency made allegations following a disturbance at a premise in Congresbury, Bristol.

“Officers attended and spoke with the individuals concerned. Enquiries are now being pursued by Avon and Somerset Police.”

Anyone with information which could help Avon and Somerset Police’s enquiries into the alkaline attack is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219152927.