A NEWPORT woman, who once worked as a NHS nurse during the Second World War, turned 100 last Monday and celebrated with a party this weekend.

Hazel Payne reached the milestone age of 100 last Monday and celebrated this weekend with her friends and family.

One of Hazel’s three daughters, Diana Flint, spoke to the South Wales Argus about her mother’s eventful 100 years of life.

(Hazel at her birthday party)

(Hazel with her daughter Diana Flint at her birthday party)

When she was younger, Ms Payne briefly worked as a nurse during the Second World War, but soon went on to join the Women’s Land Army, where she lived on a farm and cared for animals.

She stayed there until she got married to her late husband in the 1950s, where they then moved to Solihull to raise their family.

Ms Payne’s husband lived to the age of 95, and her two older sisters both lived until the age of 101, almost reaching 102.

(Hazel's birthday cake)

“She’s currently been in care for two-years, but before that lived with me in Rogerstone for around seven-years after my dad died.” Mrs Flint added.

Despite her age, Ms Payne is relatively healthy, her only main problem being bad eyesight and occasionally her mobility.

“She’s rarely forgetful, but she does find it hard to amuse herself as her eyesight isn’t too well, so she looks forward to my visits.” She added.

Mrs Flint visits her mother around three times a week; taking trips to Cardiff and a variety of garden centres is her favourite thing to do.

Ms Payne was previously in another care home where she met one of her closest friends, Evelyn, who she spent every minute of the day with.

“They always sit together and hold hands, and they sing to one another. They are inseparable.” Mrs Flint added.

“She found out that Evelyn was being transferred to Bryn Ivor Care Home in Cardiff, so my mother asked to be moved with her.”

Ms Payne was lucky enough to have two parties, the first taking place on the day of her birthday in her daughter’s back garden, surrounded by family and friends as well.

(Hazel with her friends and family)

“She deserves it,” Said Mrs Flint.