Caerleon Festival is well and truly in full swing, with plenty to do throughout the week.

The Festival, celebrating its 17th year, has packed programme of entertainment and events with the fun culminating for the “Big Free” weekend taking over Caerleon on July 13 and July 14.

From 11am on both days, festivalgoers can enjoy more than 40 bands and performed with music, dance, entertainment, arts and crafts, exhibitions and more.

These free events will take place on both banks of the River Usk, a the Hanbury Quayside, The Bell Inn and the Festival Field.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to do throughout the week – for ticketed events visit Caerleon Post Office or visit

TUESDAY

Tomorrow (July 9) there will be a free performance by covers band, Retrospect, who play popular music from every decade.

Featuring three vocalists, a keyboard, bass, guitar and drums this is a performance not to be missed.

Retrospect will play live at White Hart Pub, on Whitehart Lane, from 8.30pm tonight.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday (July 10), guests at St Cadoc’s Church on High Street, can enjoy a ticketed performance by the internationally acclaimed Morriston Orpheus Choir.

(Morriston Orpheus Choir)

They will perform under Musical Director, Joy Amman-Davies, and be joined by guest soloist Osian Wyn Bowen (tenor).

Mr Bowen is the latest recipient of the South Wales Male Voice Young Singers Competition, winning the Geraint Morris Memorial Award.

Doors will open at 6.15pm, for a 7pm start. Tickets are £12.

THURSDAY

On Thursday, July 11, a mixed wind and brass group – Ensemble i.a.t.B – will perform at The Dog House Caerleon on High Street.

(Ensemble i.a.t.B. Picture: Caerleon Festival)

The Ensemble, formed in 2010, play varying genres – from classic to contemporary – and have introduced bass guitar and percussion for an eclectic sound.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £8.

FRIDAY

On Friday, July 12, visitors at Bell Inn on Bulmore Road can get their groove on with help from The Jarzino Collective.

This dynamic group will thrill audiences with soul, pop, reggae, rock, ska, disco, and more creating a pumped-up party vibe.

THE BIG FREE WEEKEND

Finally, on Saturday and Sunday the Big Free returns with hundreds expected to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Along with a massive line-up of live musical performances, there will be dance performances by Gwerinwyr Gwent, Jawahir, and Brandywine Cloggers.

(Jawahir. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

There will also be theatrical performances by Kinetic Theatre Arts and iShine Performance Arts; a children's art workshop by Hera Art; and much more.

For more information about Caerleon Festival, or to book tickets for events taking place during the week, visit