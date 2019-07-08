The weekend was abuzz with events and entertainment throughout Gwent – including a Summer Blues Festival.

Hosted by a non-profit music club, Borough Blues Club, the annual Festival saw Cwmbran RFC taken over by live music performances on Saturday July 6.

Crowds gathered between 11.30am and 8pm to enjoy music in the sunshine, with food stalls and a bar also on offer.

(Crowds at the festival. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The line-up included a captivating performance by Will Killen, followed by The Workshop Band – a group of musicians who prepared for the festival through various musical workshops.

Albino Frogs took to the stage to deliver their brand of jazz funk blues, followed by an eclectic performance by Stompin’ Dave.

(Albino Frogs performing at the festival. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Other acts included: the highly energetic Marc Davies, of Marc Davies Band; Mike Ross; and Blues Central from Abergavenny.

This festival was just part of a jam-packed line-up of events that Borough Blues Club hosts throughout the year.

The Club, which was last year awarded £500 from GAVO, hosts at least one live performance at Cwmbran RFC each month.

August 3 will see guitarist, Ramon Goose, forging an infectious blend of old-school blues and hypnotic Saharan grooves.

Then, on September 7, John Verity – a former member from the band Argent – will perform at the venue. Described as an ‘exceptional blues guitarist’ he is in high demand for his live work.

Following this, on October 5, The Red Hot Pokers – who were previously Van Morrison’s backing band – will take centre stage with a mixture of blues based styles.

For more information about Borough Blues Club, or to book tickets for their forthcoming concerts, visit their website at

boroughblues.com