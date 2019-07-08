THIS was the wreckage of one of the cars involved in a collision on a busy Newport road on Friday evening at a set of traffic lights.
The incident involved a BMW and a Mercedes, and happened on the A4042 near the Sainsbury's supermarket.
(Pictures show the damage caused)
(No injuries have been reported, according to Gwent Police)
(Police have said their 'enquiries are ongoing')
In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 9pm on Friday, July 5, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A4042 southbound in Newport, close to Sainsbury’s."
He added: "No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."
