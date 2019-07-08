ALMOST 2,000 meals have been handed out to the city’s most vulnerable this year by a small voluntary group.

Helping Caring Team - better known as HCT - was set up in January and has since handed out 1,960 meals to people in Newport city centre.

The group was founded by carer Hayley Thomas, who decided to set it up after feeling “appalled” at “the level of homelessness”.

“We were out shopping when we saw a lot of homeless people,” said the 44-year-old, who lives in Oakdale.

“I was shocked. I could not believe how many people were in the doorways.

“When we came away from Newport, I knew that I could not sit back and forget about it. I needed to put something together to help those people.

“I came up with the idea of HCT and we now visit Newport every week.

“The group cannot get over how many meals we have given to vulnerable people in the city.”

The group is currently manned by eight volunteers and dedicate two evenings a week handing out food and offering counsel to those who require it.

“We chat and offer counselling to those who we meet,” said Mrs Thomas.

“A lot of the people we come across feel better once they have spoken to us about their problems.”

Mrs Thomas is now urging anyone who is willing to assist the group to do so.

“We have had so much support from people right across Gwent, as well as from companies, like Greggs,” she said.

“But we are a very small group and any help would be welcome.

“You can help by getting food or even by volunteering.”

Vice-Chairwoman Sally Griffiths added: “I was asked to get involved in HCT and it is one of the best things I have ever done.

“The group has done amazing things in helping homeless and vulnerable people.”

If you would like to offer assistance, you can do so by e-mailing hayleythomas060@gmail.com