CONSTRUCTION work has begun on a £16.8m housing development in Ebbw Vale.

Partners in the scheme - Lovell South West and South Wales, Melin Homes, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Welsh Government - officially celebrated a breaking-ground ceremony at the site at Bryn Serth, off Waun-Y-Pound Road.

The Golwg Y Bryn development will provide 70 homes for sale alongside 30 affordable homes, comprising social rent and low-cost home ownership.

The market sale component of the development will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as two three-bedroom show homes, which are expected to open tthis winter.

The affordable homes will be made up of two-bedroom apartments, as well as two and three-bedroom houses and will be available via Melin Homes.

James Duffett, regional managing director for Lovell, said: “We are thrilled to have started construction on this important regeneration scheme which is one of the first new homes developments for the area in many years.

“The project will bring benefits for the local economy and the community and will create a significant number of training and job opportunities, as well as investment in the local community transforming this former quarry into a thriving new place to call home.”

Peter Crockett, deputy chief executive of Melin Homes, said: “We strive to create thriving communities and this ground-breaking event marks the start of another exciting opportunity for us to bring a range of benefits to Blaenau Gwent.

“We’re proud to be a part of this collaboration which will bring 30 per cent affordable homes to this site in Ebbw Vale and we look forward to seeing it all come to fruition.”

Cllr Garth Collier, deputy leader of Blaenau Gwent Council, said: “I was so pleased to be at the ground breaking ceremony at Golwg Y Bryn.

“This is a great example of how working in partnership can benefit communities and the local economy, allowing people to get on the property ladder whilst also creating many additional training and job opportunities”.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James said: “I am delighted that work has begun on this project, in which Welsh Government has invested £2.8m.

“The 30 affordable homes, developed through partnership with Lovell Homes, Melin and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, will provide people with safe, warm and secure homes – a key priority for this Welsh Government.

“These homes will contribute towards our commitment to build 20,000 affordable homes during this Assembly term and I’m looking forward to seeing this development take shape.”

Situated within a mile of Ebbw Vale’s centre, the site has access links to the town’s train station, which offers regular direct services to Cardiff, and the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

It is three miles from Festival Park Shopping Centre, which has a selection of 40 shops, cafes and restaurants.