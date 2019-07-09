THE COUNTDOWN is ticking down to Big Splash festival which takes over Newport city on July 20 and July 21.

Along with the fun and festivities throughout the city centre, Saturday 20 July will see Commercial Street come alive as musicians, performers and artists from across the city come together to perform as part of a giant busking festival.

The Big Splash Busk will be curated by Newport venue Le Pub, with the zone is sponsored by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Horizons/Gorwelion and Forté Project.

Le Pub manager, Samantha Dabb, said: “We’ve handpicked every artist and we can’t wait to share them with the people of Newport. We’ve worked closely with Forté Project and The Gorwellian Horizons Project on this and are very excited to showcase their amazing work and artists.”

From family discos to ukulele bands to singer-songwriters, Commercial Street is where the party will be at on Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.

The bottom of Charles Street will be taken over by a truck-based disco, which is guaranteed to get you dancing. Other acts include Jon Francis Lloyd, Natty Paynter, Francesca’s World Salad, Ginger Mouche and Le Pub Ukelele Band!

The party continues for adults into the evening as Le Pub presents ‘Big Splash After Hours,’ headlined by Newport’s own The Nightmares, and featuring Chroma, Rosehip Teahouse and Codewalkers.

Manager of Newport Now BID, Kevin Ward, added: "We work closely with Newport Live to produce something different every year and we’re really excited to be funding the busking festival this year.

"Le Pub is one of more than 400 BID members in the city centre and it’s great to have Sam and her team on board to curate what we are sure will be a fantastic day of music."

To find out more about Big Splash 2019, visit