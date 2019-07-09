One lane has been closed and traffic is moving very slowly on the A449 near Raglan after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.

The lorry also collided with a car on its way through the central reservation. The car driver suffered neck injuries but these are not thought to be serious.

Lorry crashes through A449 central reservation Pictures: Nathan Dickson

The incident, which was first reported shortly after 6am, occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A449 near the interchange with the A40 at Raglan.

Due to debris on the road, and the fact that overhead wires had been damaged, the road was temporarily closed in both directions - partly southbound and fully northbound.

Congestion is heavy - delays of 13 minutes - and increasing. We will endeavour to keep you updated.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "At approximately 6.35am this morning, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and car on the A40 northbound just after the Raglan interchange.

"The lorry had struck the central reservation and collided with a Peugeot 207 on the southbound carriageway. The driver of the Peugeot suffered neck injuries, but these are not believed to be serious.

"Due to the stranded vehicles, debris on the road and overhead wires being struck, the road was temporarily closed northbound and partly closed southbound."