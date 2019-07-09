ONE lucky Argus reader had to get his camera out quickly in order to get proof that the Red Arrows display team had in fact flown over Gwent this weekend.

Matthew Morgan was playing golf at the Celtic Manor in Newport when the iconic aeroplanes made a sudden appearance, flying over the course in formation.

"Because we were in a bit of a dip on the course they literally just appeared so I was as quick as possible," he said.

It had been reported that a late change of flight plans by the Red Arrows appeared to have scuppered any chances of people seeing the world famous aerobatics aces as planned in the skies over Gwent on Sunday afternoon.

The display team was due to have flown from Cardiff Airport, following appearances at the Wales Air Show in Swansea at the weekend.

A flight path taking flypasts over Risca and near Llandegfedd Reservoir, and rural north Monmouthshire was expected.

It was thought that a planned appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, in Sussex, was also cancelled due to poor weather conditions in the south east of England.

This in turn seems to have changed flight times out of Cardiff, and the Red Arrows' route out of Wales.

However, while they may not have taken the route many were expecting, it seems that the Arrows did in fact make it to Gwent. You just had to be quick or you would miss them.

The Red Arrows display team is based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.