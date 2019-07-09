SMOKE was seen billowing above Beachley yesterday evening.

Video footage received by the Argus shows the smoke coming from an area behind some houses underneath the M48 Severn Bridge.

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

It now appears to have been a grass fire, and no injuries or damage to property was reported.

In a statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 5.40pm on Monday, July 8 2019 we received reports of a grass fire in Chepstow.

"Two appliances attended from Chepstow Fire and Rescue Station. A stop message was received at 7.45pm."