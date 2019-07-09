Police are appealing for information after a group of children were spotted climbing onto the roof of a village hall.

The youths were seen stood on the roof of the Cwmcarn Institute & Village Hall last Thursday, July 4.

Police were called but they had left by the time they arrived.

Gwent Police are looking for information to help with their investigation.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “At approximately 8.30pm on Thursday 4th July 2019, we received a report of three youths stood on the roof of Cwmcarn Institute.

“Officers attended however the offenders were no longer in the area. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for information that could help with their investigation.

“If anyone has information that could help, please call 101 quoting log 500 of 4/7/19.

“You can also send a direct message to us via our Facebook and Twitter pages. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111. “