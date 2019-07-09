DRAGONS stars Harrison Keddie and Chris Coleman took part in a walking rugby session in Blaenavon as part of a campaign to inspire healthy living in youngsters.

The session, hosted by Torfaen Public Services Board, which is made up of public sector organisations serving the borough, is part of a wider campaign to engage the parents and grandparents of pupils at Blaenavon VC Heritage School in health education in the early years.

Through a series of activities, parents had the opportunity to give their views on what can help children in Blaenavon grow up healthy. This was followed by a walking rugby taster session at Blaenavon Rugby Club.

They were supported by pupils and staff from Blaenavon VC Heritage School and prizes for the best ideas will be presented later in the summer.

Dragons' flanker Keddie said: “It was fantastic to go along with Chris to meet some fans and support the walking rugby at Blaenavon.

"We met lots of supporters and enjoyed getting involved in the games.

"It was great to understand the health benefits and social inclusivity walking rugby provides with all ages coming together to play the game.

"I’m sure it will be successful in keeping people involved playing rugby and even bring in new members to clubs.”

Blaenavon VC Heritage School teacher Leanne Jones said “It was a very enjoyable afternoon and walking rugby is something that people of all ages can do.

"The children are very excited to be asked what they think can help them, and other children, grow up healthy and have come up with lots of ideas for us to consider."